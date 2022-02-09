Disney Showcases Nutmeg the Newly-Born Babirusa Piglet

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared a photo on Instagram today of Nutmeg the babirusa piglet that was born recently at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme park.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Penning shared that Nutmeg spent a few months backstage bonding with mom before making her first on-stage appearance to Guests.
- Nutmeg’s keepers left lots of enrichment items for her to find, and she has quickly made herself at home in The Oasis.
- Like many of the animals in Disney’s care, Nutmeg’s birth was recommended per the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
- Babirusa pigs are a vulnerable species threatened by habitat destruction, making her birth a great contribution to their conservation.
- You can learn more about the “matchmaking” process for babirusa pigs on The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, now streaming on Disney+.
More Disney’s Animal Kingdom News:
- Two pieces of entertainment have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time in almost two years, since before the pandemic related closure of 2020.
- New baby animal alert! Mylo, a four-month old white rhino, has joined the Kilimanjaro Safari savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Gino, a beloved silverback and leader of the western lowland gorilla family troop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, celebrated his 41st birthday!