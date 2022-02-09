Disney Showcases Nutmeg the Newly-Born Babirusa Piglet

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared a photo on Instagram today of Nutmeg the babirusa piglet that was born recently at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme park.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Penning shared that Nutmeg spent a few months backstage bonding with mom before making her first on-stage appearance to Guests.

Nutmeg’s keepers left lots of enrichment items for her to find, and she has quickly made herself at home in The Oasis.

Like many of the animals in Disney’s care, Nutmeg’s birth was recommended per the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Babirusa pigs are a vulnerable species threatened by habitat destruction, making her birth a great contribution to their conservation.

You can learn more about the “matchmaking” process for babirusa pigs on The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, now streaming on Disney+

