Gino the Gorilla Celebrates 41st Birthday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by | Dec 30, 2021 3:23 PM Pacific Time

Today, Gino, a beloved silverback and leader of the western lowland gorilla family troop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, celebrated his 41st birthday!

 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s dedicated team of animal care experts who work with Gino and his family every day surprised him with a special “cake” made of some of his favorite foods, carefully curated as a part of his balanced diet for his 41st birthday. Even though today is all about Gino, he made sure to share some of his cake with his family, too.
  • Gino is one of the most iconic animals in Disney’s care, and has called Disney’s Animal Kingdom home even before the park opened to Guests. For more than two decades, his presence has awed and captivated millions of guests visiting Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail!
  • Gino has made an appearance on the Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom series, featured on Disney+, which introduced him to millions more families around the world and showcased the dedicated team of experts who care for this magnificent gorilla every day.
  • Gino is an amazing father, tolerant troop leader and favorite of many cast members, some of whom have worked with him for more than 20 years. Disney’s cast members’ commitment and passion for providing world-class animal care extends to all of the animals in our care. For Gino, this passion is brought to life in many ways, including thoughtful precision in preparing his daily diet and working with him on new behaviors that allow him to actively participate in his own care.

More About Disney’s Conservation Efforts:

  • Disney Conservation is committed to saving wildlife and building a global community inspired to protect the magic of nature together. Through support from guests and The Walt Disney Company, since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has directed more than $75 million to save wildlife and protect the planet in 120 countries and inspired millions of people to take action for nature in their communities.
  • More than 180 professionals from Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment—from educators to veterinarians—have contributed expertise to advance conservation efforts globally.
  • Nearly 1/3 of Walt Disney World Resort (more than 8,000 acres!) have been permanently set aside for wildlife conservation, providing a home for animals like gopher tortoises, nearly 70 butterfly species, and purple martins—small songbirds that travel to Walt Disney World Resort to raise their young before flying more than 6,000 miles to the Brazilian rainforest and back!
