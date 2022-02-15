Searchlight Pictures Releases Trailer for “Fresh” – Coming March 4th to Hulu

Searchlight Pictures have released the official trailer for their upcoming film, Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, coming March 4th to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.
- The film debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and our own Alex had a chance to review the film and gave it a glowing review.
- Fresh will be streaming exclusively on Hulu, beginning March 4th.
More Hulu News:
- Today, Hulu has announced that they have renewed How I Met Your Father for a 20-episode second season.
- Hulu has revealed a first look teaser trailer and exclusive image of their upcoming comedy spin-off of Letterkenny, called Shoresy, which launches this Spring.
- With just a month to go until it’s premiere, Hulu has shared a new teaser and poster for the Original film Deep Water.