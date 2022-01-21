Film Review: “Fresh” is a Rom-Com/Thriller Hybrid That is Disgustingly Magnificent

by | Jan 21, 2022 9:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

I just saw Fresh and I think I’m going to be a vegetarian from now on. A romantic comedy that becomes a gory thriller after the first act, this anti-popcorn flick debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Picked up for distribution by Searchlight Pictures, it’s the worst food movie ever made… and it’s glorious.

(Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Searchlight Pictures)

(Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Searchlight Pictures)

Tired of an endless string of bad dates, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) quickly falls head over heels when she meets charismatic cosmetic surgeon Steve (Sebastian Stan). Confiding in her best friend Mollie (Jojo T. Gibbs), Noa feels right about how quickly things are moving with Steve, accepting his invitation to a surprise getaway where their relationship takes a bizarre twist. As stated in the film’s official synopsis, Noa soon learns that Steve is “Hiding some unusual appetites.”

The credits comedically come nearly 40-minutes into the 2-hour runtime, which is also when food becomes an integral part of the story. Not since Soylent Green and Pink Floyd: The Wall has meat looked so unappealing on screen. I’m no doctor, but I recommend taking Fresh on an empty stomach. What Ratatouille did for food, Fresh undoes to the thousandth degree. I may never eat again if I can avoid it.

Despite its gore and tonal shifts, Fresh is actually an exploration of women’s rights that winds up being, dare I say it, fun. It’s disturbing and grotesque, two things I don’t normally seek out. Mimi Cave is careful to not focus so much on horrific moments of dismemberment and instead highlight the detached meat. I kept trying to remind myself that this is just a movie and what I’m seeing is likely not even real animal byproduct at all, but it didn’t really work. My stomach was a churnin’.

Sebastian Stan sheds his Marvel Cinematic Universe heroism for a role I can only describe as insane, but he’s brilliant in it. It’s a meaty role and he really sinks his teeth into it, all puns intended. Daisy Edgar-Jones is delicious as his flavor of the week and its really her show. The character of Noa requires a lot of range and she handles ever scene as if it’s nothing at all, a true pro. Jojo T. Gibbs delivers some of the film’s most repeatable lines, becoming the biggest source of comedic relief, particularly past the point where the film shifts genres.

Directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauryn Kahn, Fresh delights in setting up typical masculine movie tropes and tear them down. All of the women in the film are smart, merely misled by a sociopath, and you quickly find yourself rooting for them in all situations, whether trying to find a real connection through a dating app or trying to get away from an actual cannibal.

I give Fresh 5 out of 5 stars.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed