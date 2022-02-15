The Magic Kingdom’s Baby Care Center Receives “Alice in Wonderland” Inspired Update

The Baby Care Center at the Magic Kingdom has been updated to feature new Alice in Wonderland-inspired Victorian decor.

What’s Happening:

As shared on the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram Walt Disney World

Many Imagineers who worked on this project are parents themselves and have first-hand experience visiting Baby Care Centers as park guests. So this project was particularly close to their hearts.

For other Imagineers, this project was a chance to relive their own childhood memories and revisit a classic story they may not have read (or seen) in years.

Imagineering noted that the location had to fit the time-period and distinct aesthetic of Main Street, USA. But it also had to resonate with younger guests and families. After a few blue sky discussions, the team quickly landed on the idea of celebrating the timeless Victorian tale, Alice in Wonderland.

Everything in this space is seen through this super playful, yet Victorian lens—from custom-made toys and wallpaper to whimsical signage throughout.

