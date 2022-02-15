The Magic Kingdom’s Baby Care Center Receives “Alice in Wonderland” Inspired Update

The Baby Care Center at the Magic Kingdom has been updated to feature new Alice in Wonderland-inspired Victorian decor.
What’s Happening:
- As shared on the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram, the Imagineers have infused some new magic into the Magic Kingdom’s Baby Care Center at Walt Disney World.
- Many Imagineers who worked on this project are parents themselves and have first-hand experience visiting Baby Care Centers as park guests. So this project was particularly close to their hearts.
- For other Imagineers, this project was a chance to relive their own childhood memories and revisit a classic story they may not have read (or seen) in years.
- Imagineering noted that the location had to fit the time-period and distinct aesthetic of Main Street, USA. But it also had to resonate with younger guests and families. After a few blue sky discussions, the team quickly landed on the idea of celebrating the timeless Victorian tale, Alice in Wonderland.
- Everything in this space is seen through this super playful, yet Victorian lens—from custom-made toys and wallpaper to whimsical signage throughout.
