Moonlight Magic Returns to All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks in 2022

Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic after hours events return in 2022 during The World’s Most Magical Celebration!
What’s Happening:
- Experience a night full of excitement at these complementary events offering exclusive after-hours access.
- Enjoy select new and classic attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, Character sightings, exceptional entertainment and delectable delights during the DVC exclusive events.
- Event registration opens to all eligible Members on March 8, 2022, for the Member plus 4 Guests (pending availability).
- 2022 Event dates include:
- EPCOT: March 17, 2022 and March 31, 2022
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: May 24, 2022, June 16, 2022 and July 14, 2022
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: July 26, 2022 and August 31, 2022
- All eligible Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date should be on the lookout for an email arriving on February 22, 2022. This email will contain a link where they can register online for EPCOT events.
- General Registration for EPCOT opens to all eligible Members on March 8, 2022.
More Walt Disney World News:
- According to the Walt Disney World website, face covering requirements have been updated to reflect that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations effective Thursday, February 17th.
- The Fab 50 Series 1 blind packs that were released on shopDisney late last year, have arrived in stores at Walt Disney World!
- Disney’s PhotoPass service is expanding one of their most popular experiences, Capture Your Moment, to all four Walt Disney World theme parks.