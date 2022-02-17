Disney Shares Step 1 of a Peek Behind the Artistry of the Fab 50 Character Collection

Disney shared the first episode of Disney Fab 50 Collection A Peek Behind The Artistry in honor of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, where we can see Disney artists sculpt some of your favorite characters! Episode 1 is titled Step 1 – All in the Details.

What’s Happening:

Using digital models, sculptors are able to include more detail than ever before. This series highlights the artistry behind the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection, part of the Walt Disney World

The video starts off with Jerome Ranft, a sculptor for Pixar Animation Studios, explaining how the first step in making the magnificent golden statues is to use a 3D model of the character, which then is 3D printed into a miniature version of the sculpture.

Joe Vitale, a Show Production Manager from Walt Disney Imagineering, tells us how 3D printing the sculpture before putting it into production helps the artists perfect the little details to give an idea of what the full size statue will look like before the larger version of the statue is put into production.

You can watch Disney Fab 50 Collection A Peek Behind The Artistry Step 1 – All in the Details, here

