Mickey’s Toontown to Close for Overhaul on March 9th, Reimagining of Gadget’s Go Coaster and Others Confirmed

In November 2021, Disney announced that Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland would be closing for a reimagining in March 2022. We now know the exact date that the area will be closing: March 9th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. Among the additions will be the all new CenTOONial Park and a nearby dreaming tree, inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown.
- To begin this work, Mickey’s Toontown will be closed beginning March 9th, 2022, and will reopen in early 2023, alongside the new Disneyland version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- Disney confirmed that when Mickey’s Toontown reopens in 2023, it will still be home to favorite attractions such as Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House.
- Gadget’s Go Coaster, Goofy’s House and Donald’s Boat are all set to be “reimagined in new and exciting ways.”
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Magic Key Holders are getting all kinds of special treats and offers throughout the Disneyland Resort during the month of February, and an earlier announced set of Magic Key branded sunglasses are now available free of charge to Magic Key Holders at Disney California Adventure.
- Effective today, February 17th, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both indoor and outdoor locations at the Disneyland Resort.
- Following their big win in the Super Bowl, stars Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Matt Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams kept with tradition and visited Disneyland to celebrate. While there, MVP Cooper Kupp posed with some Marvel super heroes in Avengers Campus, and all three participated in a special cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A.