Mickey’s Toontown to Close for Overhaul on March 9th, Reimagining of Gadget’s Go Coaster and Others Confirmed

In November 2021, Disney announced that Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland would be closing for a reimagining in March 2022. We now know the exact date that the area will be closing: March 9th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

The reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. Among the additions will be the all new CenTOONial Park and a nearby dreaming tree, inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown.

To begin this work, Mickey’s Toontown will be closed beginning March 9th, 2022, and will reopen in early 2023, alongside the new Disneyland version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Disney confirmed that when Mickey’s Toontown reopens in 2023, it will still be home to favorite attractions such as Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin Minnie’s House

Gadget’s Go Coaster Donald’s Boat

