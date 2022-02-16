Magic Key Branded Sunglasses Now Available As Part of Magic Key Celebration Month

Magic Key Holders are getting all kinds of special treats and offers throughout the Disneyland Resort during the month of February, and an earlier announced set of Magic Key branded sunglasses are now available free of charge to Magic Key Holders at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

As part of the festivities for Magic Key Holder Month this month at the Disneyland Resort, Magic Key Holders can now head over to Disney California Adventure to get their hands on an exclusive pair of Magic Key sunglasses.

Magic Key Holders can retrieve their complimentary sunglasses in the performance corridor of Disney California Adventure near the entrance to Cars Land and near the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar at the Golden Vine Winery.

The Magic Key branded sunglasses are only available for a limited time and while supplies last. Going to send one Magic Key Holder to get them for the rest of the Magic Key Holders in the family? Think again. Each Magic Key Holder must be present to retrieve their complimentary sunglasses.

This is just one of the many different offerings special for Magic Key Holders this month, with others including:

Disney PhotoPass opportunities with Magic Shots and complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, including Peter Pan’s shadow at Disneyland and Steamboat Willie at Disney California Adventure.

Magic Key Drink Tumbler – Enjoy your favorite cold beverage on the go, available at select locations for purchase.

Magic Key Slush at Galactic Grill – Delight in sweet frozen deliciousness, available for purchase at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland.

Three Magic Key branded phone cases with fun Disney touches will be available for purchase at select locations.

A complimentary poster of an Avengers Campus

Pin with Purchase at Wetzel’s Pretzels – Magic Key holders can receive a special limited-edition pin with all purchases at Wetzel’s Pretzels during the month of February, while supplies last.

Ima’gin’ (Cocktail) at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen – Empress Gin, mint-infused syrup, fresh lime juice and sparkling wine—along with a bit of glitter dust—create a “magical” cocktail that changes colors in front of you. Stir your imagination away with a rock candy stirrer.

Magic Shake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes – Sip down an Instagram-worthy dessert—a whimsical blueberry pie classic shake topped with whipped cream, a cherry and vibrant sprinkles. Behind-the-Scenes Content with Disney Imagineer – Rediscover your favorite attractions at the Disneyland Resort. Available on Facebook throughout the month of February. Special Phone Wallpaper – Get your phone dressed for the occasion with a themed wallpaper. Celebratory Instagram Filter – Add a fun filter that brings the magic of the celebration anywhere you happen to be. Available on Instagram @DisneylandMagicKey

