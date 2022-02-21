Advanced Single-Day Purchases of Disney Genie+ No Longer Available

Walt Disney World has made a small update to the sales process for Disney Genie+, now being only available directly through the My Disney Experience app.
What’s Happening:
- Single-day purchases of Disney Genie+ are now only available directly through the My Disney Experience app on the Guest’s date of visit.
- Third party 1-day tickets with Genie+ will continue to be sold through March 1st.
- Guests with multi-day tickets or vacation packages, will still be able to purchase Disney Genie+ prior to their visit.
- As always, all purchases are subject to availability.
