Advanced Single-Day Purchases of Disney Genie+ No Longer Available

Walt Disney World has made a small update to the sales process for Disney Genie+, now being only available directly through the My Disney Experience app.

What’s Happening:

Single-day purchases of Disney Genie+ are now only available directly through the My Disney Experience app on the Guest’s date of visit.

Third party 1-day tickets with Genie+ will continue to be sold through March 1st.

Guests with multi-day tickets or vacation packages, will still be able to purchase Disney Genie+ prior to their visit.

As always, all purchases are subject to availability.

