Complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets and Passholder Exclusive Offerings Coming to Disney Springs March 2nd through March 30th

Calling all Walt Disney World Annual Passholders! A brand new complimentary Annual Passholder Magnet will be available for pickup from March 2nd to March 30th at Disney Springs along with a handful of other offerings exclusive to Annual Passholders.

What’s Happening:

This special Annual Passholder magnet themed to the EARidescence of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World is sure to bring some sparkle to your car bumper or refrigerator!

For Passholders’ convenience, a virtual queue will be in place through the My Disney Experience mobile app to help manage wait times and allow guests to enjoy their time at Disney Springs while they wait to pick up their magnet.

Disney Springs also has a handful of fun limited-time offerings for Passholders to enjoy while picking up their exclusive new magnet, including: Passholder props at the Disney PhotoPass Studio, Passholder Chocolate Covered Strawberry Marshmallows gift box available for purchase at The Ganachery and a special hidden menu beverage at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Once Passholders receive an alert that it is their time to pick up their magnet, they must enter the queue at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories shop located at the Marketplace within one hour.

The Virtual Queue is available daily from March 2nd to March 30th between 10 AM and 10 PM daily, while supplies last.

More Walt Disney World News: