Bring Home Stephen Spielbergs’s “West Side Story” on Digital March 2nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 15th

by | Feb 22, 2022 10:33 AM Pacific Time

Bring home Steven Spielberg’s Masterful Reimagining of West Side Story including the production documentary, The Stories of West Side Story, on Digital March 2nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 15th!

What’s Happening:

  • Rejoice in the spectacular new choreography alongside the iconic songs – plus see astonishing all-new footage of Spielberg at work in documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau’s revealing The Stories of West Side Story.
  • Bonus Features include:
    • Opening – Director Steven Spielberg begins the journey of one of his career goals – to direct his own cinematic version of the iconic musical. Doing so means he will embrace enormous challenges.
    • Prologue – From the iconic finger snaps to the complex choreography, we are introduced to the film’s opening scene and explore its setting. We begin to see Spielberg's vision take shape.
    • Sharks & Jets – Meet the actors who play the Sharks and the Jets. Go behind the scenes of "La Borinqueña," the song of the Puerto Rican Revolution, which was added into this vision of the story. Discover the deeper meaning of “Jet Song.”
    • Dance At The Gym – Mambo your way through “The Dance At The Gym” and Justin Peck’s choreography, as it leads to the pivotal moment when Tony and Maria meet for the first time.
    • The Romance – Explore the budding romance of Tony and Maria with the songs “Maria” and “Tonight” as Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Ansel Elgort (Tony) talk about the casting process, and what led them to this career-defining film.
    • America – During a sweltering New York heat wave, the cast and crew take the production to the streets for one of the biggest dance numbers in the film, "America," featuring Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita.
    • Gee, Officer Krupke – Spielberg and the Jets make "Gee, Officer Krupke" their own through a new setting, vocal direction and choreography, while they explore the meaning of Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics. Get to know Iris Menas (Anybodys) and the significance of their role.
    • Cool – During the first week of production, Spielberg and the cast nervously jump into filming on the elaborate and challenging set of the musical number "Cool."
    • From Quintet to The Rumble – Spielberg and his team navigate the intertwining scenes of “The Quintet” and "The Rumble." Once there, they take a scene that is traditionally stylishly choreographed, and instead bring a more visceral authenticity to the fight between the two gangs.
    • I Feel Pretty – Screenwriter Tony Kushner sheds new light on “I Feel Pretty.” We see how, in Spielberg’s film, the beloved song by lyricist Stephen Sondheim is given new vision, as it is set and performed within Gimbel’s department store.
    • Somewhere – Hollywood Legend Rita Moreno, who won acclaim for playing Anita in the 1961 film, returns as Valentina, a shopkeeper’s widow, as well as an executive producer. She brings extraordinary experience and emotion to the film and sings the song “Somewhere.”
    • Finale – In a moving testament to the talented cast and crew of West Side Story, Spielberg reluctantly wraps “one of the best filmmaking experiences” of his career.
    • Tribute – The late Stephen Sondheim reflects on his career and experience making West Side Story in this dedication to the esteemed lyricist.
  • Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg presents an inspired reimagining of the beloved musical West Side Story. The film that critics celebrate as “electrifying” (Alonso Duralde, The Wrap) and “a total triumph” (Matt Goldberg, Collider) has been nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress and 11 Critics’ Choice Awards.
  • West Side Story will be available on Disney+ starting March 2nd, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 15th.

