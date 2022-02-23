“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Coming to Digital March 22, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray April 12

Soon, the multiverse will be coming to your home! Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on digital on March 22nd, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12th.

will be available on digital on March 22nd, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12th. Marvel

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/RNWdKiZJMp pic.twitter.com/JxPwYaaBVQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 23, 2022

Sony also shared that the home release will include more than 80 minutes of bonus content, including 20 additional minutes of “Peter 2” and “Peter 3,” played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield respectively.

Spidey fans will also find bloopers, easter eggs and more.

You can pre-order your copy of Spider-Man: No Way Home here

About Spider-Man: No Way Home