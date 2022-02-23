“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Coming to Digital March 22, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray April 12

Soon, the multiverse will be coming to your home! Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray soon.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on digital on March 22nd, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12th.
- Marvel announced the dates by tweeting a recreation of the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, featuring the three Spider-Man actors.
Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/RNWdKiZJMp pic.twitter.com/JxPwYaaBVQ
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 23, 2022
- Sony also shared that the home release will include more than 80 minutes of bonus content, including 20 additional minutes of “Peter 2” and “Peter 3,” played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield respectively.
- Spidey fans will also find bloopers, easter eggs and more.
- You can pre-order your copy of Spider-Man: No Way Home here.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Jon Watts returned as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie was a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
- You can check out Benji’s review of the movie here and Mack’s explanation of the post-credits scenes here.
- The film boasted a huge opening weekend in the box office, raking in record-breaking numbers.
- Holland and Zendaya discussed the film (with spoilers!) in a recent video shared by Marvel.