Hulu Acquires US Rights to Anton’s Animated Family Film “Fireheart”

Hulu has acquired U.S. rights to Fireheart, Anton’s ambitious animated family feature directed by Laurent Zeitoun (Leap!) and Theodore Ty (Kung Fu Panda) with a voice cast headlined by Olivia Cooke, William Shatner, Laurie Holden and Kenneth Branagh, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The deal was negotiated with Hulu by CAA Media Finance and Anton’s Cécile Gaget on behalf of the producers. Fireheart will debut on Hulu in the U.S. this month.

Zeitoun wrote the screenplay for Fireheart and produced the film alongside Yann Zenou, André Rouleau and Valėrie d'Auteuil. The team previously joined forces on another animated feature, Leap!

Set in New York in the roaring twenties, the film follows a fearless 16-year-old girl, Georgia Nolan (Cooke), who dreams of being the world's first ever female firefighter. When a mysterious arsonist starts burning down Broadway, New York's firemen begin vanishing. Georgia's father, Shawn (Branagh), is called out of retirement by the Mayor of New York to lead the investigation into the disappearances. Desperate to help her father and save her city, Georgia disguises herself as a young man called Joe and joins a small group of misfit firefighters trying to stop the arsonist.

Fireheart recently began its international roll-out in theaters and had a strong opening in France with 900,000 tickets sold for SND, as well as in Latin America (outside of Brazil) with over $1.5 million grossed in its second week for IDC.

