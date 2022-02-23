FX Shares Teaser Trailer for “Under the Banner of Heaven” Series Coming Soon to Hulu

FX’s limited series Under the Banner of Heaven inspired will premiere on Hulu later this year, and today the studio has shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming drama.

What’s Happening:

FX Hulu Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones

starring This series is based on the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. The story follows Detective Pyre (Garfield), an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

An official release date has not been announced, but the show is slated to debut exclusively on Hulu in 2022.

Synopsis:

“A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

Cast:

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Pyre, and Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda. The stellar ensemble also includes:

Sam Worthington

Denise Gough

Wyatt Russell

Billy Howle

Gil Birmingham

Adelaide Clemens

Rory Culkin

Seth Numrich

Chloe Pirrie

Sandra Seacat

Christopher Heyerdahl

Creative Team:

Dustin Lance Black ( Milk, When We Rise ) created the series and will serve as an executive producer along with: Brian Grazer ( Genius, Friday Night Lights ) Ron Howard ( Genius, Arrested Development ) Anna Culp Jason Bateman ( A Teacher, Arrested Development ) Michael Costigan ( A Teacher, Stoke r) David Mackenzie ( Hell or High Water, Perfect Sense ), who will serve as director Gillian Berrie ( Hell or High Water, Starred Up )

