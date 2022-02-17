Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their March 2022 new additions, including The Dropout, Fresh, Life & Beth, and more. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere – March 3

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

FRESH (2022) – March 4

FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere – March 18

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

DEEP WATER (2022) – March 18

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY), DEEP WATER takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel “Deep Water” by Patricia Highsmith, DEEP WATER stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner and Anthony Katagas.

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere – March 29

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The series stars Elle Fanning (Michelle Carter), Chloë Sevigny (Lynn Roy), Colton Ryan (Conrad “Coco” Roy III), Cara Buono (Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (David Carter), and Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II).

Hulu Streaming Exclusives

Better Things: Final Season Premiere (FX) – March 1

In its fifth and final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own)—Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.

MOBY DOC (2021) – March 1

MOBY DOC is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. Featuring interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure.

THE SAVIOR FOR SALE (2021) – March 1

A modern tale of globalization, THE SAVIOR FOR SALE delves into the unknown secrets of the art world and explores the influence that one painting can exert on personal and geopolitical interests, weaving links between the auction houses of New York, a revered da Vinci expert, an opportunistic Swiss go-between, a Russian oligarch, the Louvre in Paris and an Arabian prince. An astonishing journey on the hidden trails of money, power and deception behind this questionable masterpiece. After mysteriously reappearing, the painting titled Salvator Mundi (The Savior of the World) was sold at Christie’s for a record 450 million dollars in 2017. Attributed to Leonardo da Vinci after its discovery, what became the most expensive piece of art ever has unleashed passions while revealing the excesses of our time. But is it really the work of the Italian genius, or one of the greatest scams in the history of art?

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere (FX) – March 4

John Hunchman was once the famous boy detective of Richardsville, North Carolina (DICKTOWN, to the locals), but now he’s pushing 40 and still solving mysteries for teens. David Purefoy, his former bully, is now his driver, muscle and only friend. Between chasing down stolen pimento cheese recipes and high school mascots gone rogue, John and David never stop trying to solve the biggest mystery: how to grow up. But when a menacing figure roars into their lives on a weird motorcycle-car, they learn the past isn’t done with them yet. The first season of “Dicktown” was part of season three of FX’s “Cake” and is now streaming on Hulu.

BENEDETTA (2021) – March 4

In the late 17th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.

MARK, MARY & SOME OTHER PEOPLE (2021) – March 6

Mark and Mary, acquaintances from college, run into each other at a drug store as Mary is buying a pregnancy test. The test is negative and the two wind up dating and rapidly falling for each other. Mark has a more traditional view of relationships and Mary's view is more modern and progressive. They try "ethical non-monogamy" at Mary's request, and create their own version of an open relationship, while also trying to balance their fledgling careers and friendships. Through a series of ups and downs, Mary starts to realize she's more traditional than she thought whereas Mark starts to open up and see the world differently through Mary and a polyamorous lens.

INDIA SWEETS AND SPICES (2021) – March 8

Alia Kapur (Sophia Ali) returns to her family's posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and upends their well-ordered life with her brash independence. After befriending Varun (Rish Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery, she invites his family to a dinner party where family secrets are revealed. Alia's surprise turns to rebellion when she uncovers secrets about both her parents that push her toward a daring and ultimately hilarious confrontation. INDIA SWEETS AND SPICES celebrates a young woman's coming of age set against a lovingly framed glimpse of the life of an Indian American family.

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere (Freeform) – March 10

“Good Trouble” follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.

AMERICAN REFUGEE (2021) – March 10

With the American economy in collapse and the nation under martial law, a family seeks shelter in their neighbor’s bunker, where the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside.

Claws: Complete Final Season (Turner Networks) – March 14

“Claws” is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. The series follows Niecy Nash-Betts’ Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. It's the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world. In addition to Nash-Betts, “Claws” stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris.

HELL HATH NO FURY (2021) – March 14

HELL HATH NO FURY is the story of one woman who single-handedly takes on the might of the German war machine, the French resistance, and a band of US infantrymen. Branded a traitor by her countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold—before the Nazis return to claim it for themselves.

YOU CAN’T KILL MEME (2021) – March 15

A feature debut by director/cinematographer Hayley Garrigus, YOU CAN'T KILL MEME follows her three-year descent into the anonymous internet underworld to explore the genesis of "memetic magic" and how memes have provided an entirely new way of articulating beliefs. Memes — a purposefully designed visual framing to deliver a joke, evoke an emotion or create a sense of belonging — are an entirely new form of political communication and attempts to use them for good and ill are growing rapidly.

BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN (2021) – March 17

Emi (Katia Pascariu), a high school teacher, finds her career and reputation under threat after a personal sex tape she filmed with her husband is leaked on the Internet. Forced to meet the parents demanding her dismissal at an emergency community meeting, Emi refuses to surrender to their pressure. Winner of the Golden Bear at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival, this Romanian pandemic-era satire widens its focus from the bustling streets of Bucharest, where Emi navigates countless slice-of-life mini-dramas and judging eyes, to a jarring essay-like montage recounting Romania's complicated history. Director Radu Jude (AFERIM!) delivers an incendiary mix of unconventional form, irreverent humor, and scathing commentary on hypocrisy and prejudice in our societies.

Welcome to Flatch: Seven-Episode Series Premiere (Fox) – March 18

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

CAPTAINS OF ZA’ATARI (2021) – March 19

Having fled the war in Syria, best friends Mahmoud and Fawzi live in Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan. Like many boys their age they dream of becoming professional football players. Having no real facilities or means for training they play persistently in the hope that one day their dream may come to life.

Bloods: Season 2A (Sky Studios) – March 23

BAFTA-nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe-nominated Jane Horrocks return as oddball dream team Wendy and Maleek, as we follow them and their paramedic colleagues in the life-saving world of a south London emergency service. Series two welcomes a new source of conflict for Wendy and Maleek this time around in the form of Wendy’s deeply irritating son, Spencer (Nathan Foad). Also joining the cast is Katherine Kelly (Innocent, Liar) as the ambulance station’s acting counsellor and listening ear.

SUMMER DAYS, SUMMER NIGHTS (2021) – March 23

It’s the summer of 1982 on Long Island and life is good. JJ (Pico Alexander) is working for his dad (Ed Burns) at the Beach Club, when he falls hard for Debbie (Lindsey Morgan). Meanwhile, down the boardwalk, Frankie (Anthony Ramos) reconnects with a long lost love (Caitlin Stasey). But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. This feel-good, coming-of-age drama swells with nostalgia and is evocative of warm nights and young love.

WRATH OF MAN (2021) – March 23

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie.

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere (FX) – March 25

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

MASS (2021) – March 26

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz’s writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

THE OSCARS (ABC) – March 28

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscars.

First Day: Complete Season 2 (Australian Children’s Television Foundation) – March 31

In her second year at Hillview, Hannah’s run for Class Captain exposes an underlying level of transphobia among her classmates. She starts a group for LGBTQIA+ students but risks alienating her closest friends in the process.

Available March 1

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere (FX)

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

2 DAYS IN THE VALLEY (1996)

8MM (1999)

A MADEA CHRISTMAS (2013)

ANOTHER EARTH (2011)

BABY MAMA (2008)

THE BANGER SISTERS (2002)

BEACHES (1988)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

BENNY & JOON (1993)

THE BIG SCARY S WORD (2020)

BLUE CHIPS (1994)

BLUE VELVET (1986)

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE (2003)

BROTHERS (2009)

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (1987)

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989)

CENTER STAGE (2000)

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR (2007)

THE CHOICE (2016)

CRASH (2005)

DANCE FLICK (2009)

DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998)

DEFICIT (2007)

DEMOLITION MAN (1993)

THE DESCENDANTS (2011)

DEUCES WILD (2002)

DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS (1995)

DISASTER MOVIE (2008)

DOWNHILL RACER (1969)

DRINKING BUDDIES (2013)

THE EDGE (1997)

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990)

EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007)

FEEL THE NOISE (2007)

THE FIRM (1993)

FLATLINERS (1990)

FOREVER MY GIRL (2018)

FREEDOMLAND (2006)

FRIGHT NIGHT (1985)

G (2005)

GARDEN STATE (2004)

GHOULIES (1985)

THE GIFT (2000)

GIGLI (2003)

GLORY (1989)

THE GOLDEN CHILD (1986)

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD (1965)

GREEN ZONE (2010)

GUARDING TESS (1994)

GUESS WHO (2005)

GUNFIGHT AT THE O.K. CORRAL (1957)

HARDBALL (2001)

HEAVEN CAN WAIT (1978)

HERE COMES THE BOOM (2012)

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (2005)

THE INSIDER (1999)

JUNO (2007)

KISS THE GIRLS (1997)

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997)

LAND OF THE DEAD (2005)

THE LAST WALTZ (1978)

LAWLESS (2012)

THE LIFE AQUATIC WITH STEVE ZISSOU (2004)

LOOK WHO'S TALKING (1989)

MARGIN CALL (2011)

THE MEDDLER (2015)

MOBY DOC (2021)

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006)

THE OMEN (1976)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PEOPLE LIKE US (2012)

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007)

PLATOON LEADER (1988)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (1997)

ROXANNE (1987)

THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (2001)

SAHARA (2005)

THE SAINT (1997)

SAVIOR FOR SALE (2021)

SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD (2017)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (1995)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHINE A LIGHT (2008)

SHIT & CHAMPAGNE (2020)

SHOW ME THE PICTURE (2019)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

SPACED INVADERS (1990)

THE SQUARE (2017)

ST. ELMO'S FIRE (1985)

STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY (1999)

THE TERMINAL (2004)

TIM BURTON'S CORPSE BRIDE (2005)

TO CATCH A THIEF (1955)

TRANSCENDENCE (2014)

TRAPPED (2002)

UNSTOPPABLE (2010)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

THE VIRGIN SUICIDES (2000)

THE WOMAN IN BLACK (2002)

Available March 3

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

BEFORE MIDNIGHT (2013)

OCULUS (2013)

Available March 4

FRESH (2022) (Hulu Original)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

BENEDETTA (2021)

LANTERN'S LANE (2021)

Available March 5

STRONGER (2017)

Available March 6

MARK, MARY, & SOME OTHER PEOPLE (2021)

Available March 8

INDIA SWEETS & SPICES (2021)

Available March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere (Fox)

Domino Masters: Series Premiere (Fox)

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere (Freeform)

AMERICAN REFUGEE (2021)

Available March 12

MULTIVERSE (2022)

Available March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4 (TNT)

HELL HATH NO FURY (2021)

Available March 15

ALL GOOD THINGS (2010)

NATURE CALLS (2012)

YOU CAN'T KILL MEME (2021)

Available March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

STEP (2017)

Available March 17

BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN (2021)

Available March 18

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

DEEP WATER (2022) (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere (Fox)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20 (E!)

Available March 19

CAPTAINS OF ZA'ATARI (2021)

I KNOW WHO KILLED ME (2007)

MY LITTLE PONY (2017)

Available March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available March 23

Bloods: Season 2A (Sky Studios)

SUMMER DAYS, SUMMER NIGHTS (2021)

WRATH OF MAN (2021)

Available March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

AMERICAN SIEGE (2022)

Available March 26

MASS (2021)

Available March 28

The Oscars (ABC)

MONSTERS AND MEN (2018)

Available March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

JACKASS PRESENTS: BAD GRANDPA (2013)

JACKASS PRESENTS: BAD GRANDPA EXTENDED CUT (2013)

Available March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

KILLING THEM SOFTLY (2012)

Available March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2 (Australian Children’s Television Foundation)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Leaving Hulu in March

March 4

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 11

I Met A Girl (2020)

March 12

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

March 13

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

March 14

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

March 15

The Master (2012)

Quills (2000)

Step (2017)

March 17

Gemini Man (2019)

March 20

G.I. Jane (1997)

March 23

The Addams Family (2019)

March 24

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

March 25

Judy (2019)

March 31

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Almost Famous (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Beaches (1988)

Beerfest (2006)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven's 2nd (1993)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Blow (2001)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Casualties of War (1989)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Crazies (2010)

Cujo (1983)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

The Freshman (1990)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Grown Ups (2010)

Head of State (2003)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Holiday (2006)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

The Impossible (2012)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jagged Edge (1985)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Major League (1989)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

The Missing (2003)

Moon (2009)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Panic Room (2002)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phenomenon (1996)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Safe (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Second Act (2018)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Single White Female (1992)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Stick It (2006)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sydney White (2007)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Wackness (2008)

When In Rome (2010)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Whiplash (2014)

Within (2016)

The Woman in Black (2002)

