Disney+ Celebrates the Art of Disney Animator Floyd Norman

In honor of Black History Month, Disney+ have shared a video on their YouTube channel showcasing the art of one of the first black animators at Disney, Floyd Norman.

What’s Happening:

Floyd Norman was one of the first black animators at Disney, starting his illustrious career at the company in the late 1950s with Sleeping Beauty . Join Ezra Edmond (Content Marketing Manager, Diversity and Inclusion) and Fox Carney (Manager of Research, Walt Disney Animation Research Library) as they discuss Floyd Norman's legacy and highlight the many, many characters he animated.

. Join Ezra Edmond (Content Marketing Manager, Diversity and Inclusion) and Fox Carney (Manager of Research, Walt Disney Animation Research Library) as they discuss Floyd Norman's legacy and highlight the many, many characters he animated. Floyd first came to the studio in February 1956, and had always wanted to be an animator ever since he saw his first Disney movie, Bambi .

. He started his career as an in-betweener on Sleeping Beauty , then becoming an assistant animator on One Hundred and One Dalmatians and The Sword in the Stone . Starting with The Jungle Book , he became a story artist.

, then becoming an assistant animator on and . Starting with , he became a story artist. Later in his career, Floyd became a consultant, working on films such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Mulan.

More Disney+ News: