Teaser Released for This Month’s Episode of “Disney+: Bridging the Gap”

Disney+ has released a teaser for this month’s episode of their new YouTube series, Disney+: Bridging the Gap.

What’s Happening:

This month on Bridging the Gap , host Brea Baker sits down with Ralph Farquhar (Executive Producer), Bruce W. Smith (Creator/Executive Producer), Latoya Raveneau (Director), and Tara Whitaker (Director) from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder to discuss how essential Black perspectives are to reframing Black narratives.

The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are now available to stream on Disney+.

The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are now available to stream on Disney+.

