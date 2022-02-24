Teaser Released for This Month’s Episode of “Disney+: Bridging the Gap”

Disney+ has released a teaser for this month’s episode of their new YouTube series, Disney+: Bridging the Gap.
What’s Happening:
- This month on Bridging the Gap, host Brea Baker sits down with Ralph Farquhar (Executive Producer), Bruce W. Smith (Creator/Executive Producer), Latoya Raveneau (Director), and Tara Whitaker (Director) from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder to discuss how essential Black perspectives are to reframing Black narratives.
- In this new YouTube series, Disney+ filmmakers, animators, creatives, and talent will join host Brea Baker to have an open and honest conversation about their lives, careers, and hopes for the future.
- The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are now available to stream on Disney+.
- Check out Chris’ review of the new version of The Proud Family.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has released the key art for Ice Age: Scrat Tales, a series of six all-new animated shorts coming to the streamer in April.
- Last week, Disney+ revealed the films for Disney Studios Content’s second season of Launchpad, a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers.
- Coming two years after his last score for a Star Wars film (with The Rise of Skywalker), legendary composer John Williams will be contributing the musical signature for the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.