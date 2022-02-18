Disney+ Announces Shorts and Filmmakers for Second Season of “Launchpad”

by | Feb 18, 2022 11:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Today, Disney+ revealed the films for Disney Studios Content’s second season of Launchpad, a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers.

What’s Happening:

  • Building on the great success of its debut season, writers were added this time around, with season two featuring six writers, five directors, and one director/writer from underrepresented backgrounds.
  • Selected from almost 2000 applicants, these filmmakers will have the opportunity to share their creative visions and show audiences what it means to be seen in Season Two of Disney’s Launchpad premiering on Disney+ in 2023.
  • The goal of Disney’s Launchpad is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. Each of the filmmakers are paired with a senior Disney creative executive, who guides them through a program that educates and supports their short’s efforts. Inspired by life’s journey, these six shorts for Disney+ are based on the theme “Connection.”

Launchpad Season Two Shorts (Please note these are working titles) and Filmmakers are as follows:

  • BEAUTIFUL, FL – Director: Gabriela Ortega; Writers: Joel Perez and Adrian Ferbeyre
    A teen girl scrambles to get spare parts from her eclectic trailer park neighbors and fix the family RV in time to share her tia abuela’s special flavor in the annual Beautiful, FL Ice Cream Competition.
  • BLACK BELTS – Director: Spencer Glover; Writer: Xavier Stiles
    KJ, an offbeat middle schooler and martial arts movie nerd from Compton, challenges the top dojos in South LA, wearing his uncle’s old black belt. But when his former fighter dad gets too involved, both learn there’s more to life than keeping your guard up.
  • THE GHOST – Director: Erica Eng; Writer: Kevin Park
    12-year-old Clarice Cheung feels like she’s invisible in her family—especially next to her older sister Naomi. But when a powerful ghost appears in their house, the estranged sisters will have to team up and stop it before their family is torn apart forever.
  • MAXINE – Director/Writer: Niki Ang
    Nervous about introducing her first girlfriend to her family, a queer college student gets help from the spirit of a long lost relative during the Hungry Ghost Festival.
  • PROJECT CC – Director: Cashmere Jasmine; Writer: Jasmine Johnson
    A brilliant child scientist must reconnect with her beauty influencer sister when a cloning experiment goes awry.
  • THE ROOF – Director: Alexander Bocchieri; Writer: W.A.W. Parker
    After being sent to stay with his grandfather, a Cheyenne teen uncovers a secret that connects him to his family and community in a way he never thought possible.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Mahin Ibrahim, Director, Representation & Inclusion Strategies, Creative Talent Pathways, who oversees the Launchpad core program, said: “Our first season of Launchpad has already proven to be a real launchpad for success, with Ann Marie Pace set to direct an episode of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This season we have twelve talented filmmakers who are telling deeply personal and meaningful stories that will resonate with audiences everywhere.”
  • Phillip Domfeh, Senior Manager, who runs Launchpad’s Season Two added: “We couldn’t be more excited for our budding talent in our new Launchpad Cohort, now featuring writers in our program for the first time. We are confident that they all will deliver thought-provoking, adventurous, moving and hilarious short films to eager audiences on Disney+.”

For more information about Launchpad Season Two, including a complete list of all Semi-Finalists and Finalists, visit

https://launchpad.disney.com/2021directors#finalists.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed