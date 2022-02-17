John Williams to Contribute Main Theme to “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Coming two years after his last score for a Star Wars film (with The Rise of Skywalker), legendary composer John Williams will be contributing the musical signature for the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety

He recorded last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security, sources say.

This is quite the score for Disney, as Williams has not composed a score for television since Amazing Stories in 1985, in addition to two PBS series.

in 1985, in addition to two PBS series. In addition to scoring the nine Star Wars films in the Skywalker Saga, he also wrote the theme (however not the full score) for Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 and the main theme for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Back in 1977, Williams scored the original Obi-Wan Kenobi, as played by Alec Guinness, with a theme that became better known as that of the Force ("the spiritual-philosophical belief of the Jedi Knights and the Old Republic," as the composer explained in 1977).

It is not known if he has reprised that, or possibly a theme from the George Lucas-directed, Williams-scored prequels that featured McGregor, or written an entirely new piece.

It has yet to be announced who will be scoring the six individual episodes, which are believed to be recording in London.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars : Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.