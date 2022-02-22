Disney+ Original Short Series “Ice Age: Scrat Tales” Coming April 13

Disney+ has released the key art for Ice Age: Scrat Tales, a series of six all-new animated shorts coming to the streamer in April.

follows Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the “Ice Age” adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn. Featuring the vocal talents of Chris Wedges (Scrat) and Karl Wahlgren (Baby Scrat), the series is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales will debut on Disney+ on April 13. Check out some of the key art for the series below:

