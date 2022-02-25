“This Is Us” Star Lyric Ross Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart”

Marvel continues to add to its upcoming Ironheart series. This Is Us star Lyric Ross has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ross is set to play Riri Williams’ best friend in the upcoming series, a seemingly major role is Williams is better known as the titular Ironheart.

Some of Ross’ past credits include NBC’s hit drama, the aforementioned This Is Us as well as Siren s and Chicago Fire .

as well as and . For her work on This Is Us, Ross has earned a Teen Choice Award nomination, three NAACP Image Award nominations and a SAG Award win in 2019 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a Drama Series.

About Ironheart:

Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series is set to begin in May.

will consist of six episodes and production on the new series is set to begin in May. Dominique Thorne is set to star in the series as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenaged inventor who create’s her own Iron Man suit.

Riri made her Marvel Comics debut in 2016 and has since become a fan-favorite.

Anthony Ramos also joined the cast

Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer

Kevin Feige has revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Ironheart was one of the many new Marvel projects announced during the Disney Investor Day event