Embrace Your Inner Panda with New “Turning Red” Merchandise on shopDisney

by | Feb 28, 2022 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Get ready for the arrival of Turning Red with a fun assortment of movie tie-in merchandise from shopDisney. Whether you’ve yet to reach or teen years or are well beyond those days, you’ll love the variety of clothing and accessories inspired by the film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • We’re going crazy with anticipation for Pixar’s new movie Turning Red and it seems that shopDisney wants in on the fun too!
  • The movie will make its debut on Disney+ on March 11th and while you’re waiting for the day to arrive, you can start your collection of apparel, loungewear, and plush all featuring 13-year-old Mei Lee as a human and panda!
  • While there are plenty of fantastic looks to choose from, one of the best looks is the bright red hooded robe so you can low-key step into panda mode right at home!
  • Guests can also get nice and cozy with slippers, a fleece blanket and a super cute plush pal.
  • Turning Red merchandise for all ages is available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.

Personal Time

Even if your kid can’t quite shake the panda mode, they can take some calming breaths and get comfortable with plush slippers and an extra cozy costume robe!

Mei Panda Plush Slippers for Kids – Turning Red

Turning Red Baby Blanket and Plush Bag

  • Polyester
  • Blanket: 50'' x 50''
  • Bag: 11'' H x 15'' W

Panda Mei Plush Costume Robe for Girls – Turning Red

Panda Mei Short Pajama Set for Girls – Turning Red

Dress for Success

Kids can greet the day in their own way and bring some sunshine and color to the closet with Turning Red-inspired socks, a baseball cap, and T-shirt.

Mei Panda Baseball Cap for Kids – Turning Red

Turning Red Sock Set for Kids

Turning Red Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Kids

For the adults out there who want to share their love of the film, there’s a cute corduroy skirt, flannel shirt and more fashionable looks that highlight the adorable Mei and remind us all what it’s like to be a teenager. And before you get too excited, the Turning Red Ear Headband is not here yet, but stay tuned because it could arrive any day!

Turning Red Corduroy Skirt for Women

Turning Red Plaid Flannel Shirt for Women

Turning Red Top for Women

Turning Red Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

I Could Use a Hug

Sometimes you just need to hug it out and this Mei Panda plush will always be there for you whether you’re feeling frustrated, happy, scared or excited.

Mei Panda Plush – Turning Red – 18''

More Turning Red

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi (Academy Award-winning director of the short film “Bao.”) and produced by Lindsey Collins and will stream exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
