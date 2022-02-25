Pixar Teams Up with Hally for Special Edition Hair Dye Inspired by “Turning Red”

by | Feb 25, 2022 6:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Sometimes you need to change things up and let the bold side of you shine through, and Hally Hair is helping Disney fans to do just that! Teaming up with Pixar’s Turning Red, Hally has released a new ammonia-free foam hair dye that will give you red locks to match Mei’s!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • How is this for an exciting partnership? Pixar’s Turning Red has teamed up with hair dye company Hally for an all new color called Code Red.
  • Inspired by the upcoming film, Hally has developed a custom, bright, vibrant red shade that matches the hair (and sometimes fur) color of main character Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS).
  • While Hally can't guarantee you'll poof into a giant red panda, they can help you get Mei's bright red hair!
  • Code Red is ammonia-free and vegan hair dye that washes out in 4-6 weeks making it easy for young fans to safely experiment with color that matches whatever vibe they’re feeling.

  • Code Red sells for $25 and will be available on HallyHair.com. Check back soon for a link to this incredible new product.

About Hally: 

  • Hally is modern, at-home hair color for the next generation. Established in 2020, Hally has reimagined the at-home hair color experience and taken the guess, the mess, and the stress out of DIY hair dye.
  • They offer first-ever ammonia-free foam hair dye, and their products are made in the USA.
  • As a brand that was built in the midst of global pandemic, Hally cares deeply about mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all profits to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.
  • This is Hally’s first collaboration with Disney.

About Turning Red:

  • “Mei Lee is a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. As if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she ‘poofs’ into a giant red panda!”
  • The movie is directed by Domee Shi (Academy Award-winning director of the short film “Bao.”) and produced by Lindsey Collins
  • Turning Red streams exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
