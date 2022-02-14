“Turning Red” Customizable T-Shirts Land at shopDisney

Who’s excited for a new Pixar film to make its debut? We are and so is shopDisney! Today, the online retailer released some new t-shirts themed to the highly anticipated coming of age story, Turning Red.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- When Mei Lee is stressed out or overcome with emotion, she sometimes turns into a giant red panda! This spring, Pixar fans will learn the whole story about Mei when Turning Red starts streaming on Disney+ on March 11th.
- In the meantime, audiences can get a jump start on their collection with new shirts from shopDisney.
- Today four styles rolled in featuring Mei in both her human and panda forms.
- The shirts are available in youth and adult sizes and are customizable by color, fabric (cotton or blended materials) and sleeve length.
- Shirts are available in sizes S-XL and prices range from $19.99 to $29.99. Links to individual t-shirts can be found below.
Turning Red ''Respect the Hustle'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized
Turning Red ''A Day With Mei'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized
Turning Red ''Accept All Labels'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized
Mei Panda ''Hitting Snooze'' T-Shirt for Kids – Turning Red – Customized
More Turning Red:
- Last week, Funko opened pre-orders on two Pop! figures and a super cute plush pal. All three items can be found at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your Pixar collection.
Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, the Academy Award-winning director of the short film “Bao.” The film premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.