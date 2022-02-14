“Turning Red” Customizable T-Shirts Land at shopDisney

Who’s excited for a new Pixar film to make its debut? We are and so is shopDisney! Today, the online retailer released some new t-shirts themed to the highly anticipated coming of age story, Turning Red.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When Mei Lee is stressed out or overcome with emotion, she sometimes turns into a giant red panda! This spring, Pixar fans will learn the whole story about Mei when Turning Red starts streaming on Disney+

starts streaming on In the meantime, audiences can get a jump start on their collection with new shirts from shopDisney.

Today four styles rolled in featuring Mei in both her human and panda forms.

The shirts are available in youth and adult sizes and are customizable by color, fabric (cotton or blended materials) and sleeve length.

Shirts are available in sizes S-XL and prices range from $19.99 to $29.99. Links to individual t-shirts can be found below.

Turning Red ''Respect the Hustle'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized

Turning Red ''A Day With Mei'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized

Turning Red ''Accept All Labels'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized

Mei Panda ''Hitting Snooze'' T-Shirt for Kids – Turning Red – Customized

More Turning Red:

Last week, Funko opened pre-orders on two Pop! figures and a super cute plush pal

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, the Academy Award-winning director of the short film “Bao.” The film premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.