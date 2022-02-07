Human or Giant Panda? New “Turning Red” Mei Funko Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

Sometimes in our excitement, frustration, or anger, we feel like we turn into someone completely different. In Pixar’s new film Turning Red (debuting March 11th) that’s exactly what happens to 13 year old Mei Lee—she becomes a giant red panda! Speaking of the new movie, Funko has just released tie-in merchandise featuring both versions of Mei.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In just a few weeks, Pixar’s latest film Turning Red will be hitting Disney+

will be hitting This new wave is themed to the movie and it’s main character Mei who sometimes turns into a giant red panda!

Guests can shop two Pop! figures and one plush that showcase Mei as a human and a panda and in each item she’s giving the audience her signature wink and showing a peace sign.

These collectibles are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Turning Red 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Turning Red Meilin Lee Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Turning Red Red Panda Mei 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – $19.99

About Turning Red:

Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on March 11th, 2022.