Pixar’s “Turning Red” and Panda Express Team Up for Embrace Your Inner Panda Sweepstakes

Panda Express has teamed up with Pixar and their new movie Turning Red to host the Embrace Your Inner Panda Sweepstakes offering a $10,000 education fund grand prize.

What’s Happening:

When your next family film features a main character who can turn into a big red panda, it only makes sense that you team up with Panda Express for their kids meals and a special sweepstakes drawing!

In celebration and promotion of the sweepstakes, Panda Express will give away Turning Red themed sticker sheets in its Panda Cub Meal sets.

themed sticker sheets in its Panda Cub Meal sets. The Embrace Your Inner Panda Sweepstakes will be held now-April 1, 2022.

Embrace Your Inner Panda Sweepstakes:

For a limited time, guests who order a Panda Cub Meal and keep their receipt can enter for a chance to win a variety of prizes such as: Grand Prize: $10,000 Education Fund First Prize: Year’s Supply of Panda Cub Meals; Exclusive Gift Basket with Panda Express and Turning Red merchandise Second Prize: $100 check; $88 Panda Express Gift Card

The Sweepstakes are open to eligible participants in the U.S. and Canada. For official rules, free method of entry and detailed prize descriptions guests can visit www.EmbraceYourInnerPanda.com

Panda Express and Pixar:

Turning Red is the studio’s first feature with a main character who is Asian, and a natural collaboration fit for Panda Express.

is the studio’s first feature with a main character who is Asian, and a natural collaboration fit for Panda Express. As an immigrant-founded brand with a distinct American born Chinese identity, Panda aims to uplift the Asian, Asian American & Pacific Islander stories to celebrate diverse experiences that invite a greater sense of cultural appreciation.

About Turning Red:

“Mei Lee is a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. As if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she ‘poofs’ into a giant red panda!”

The movie is directed by Domee Shi short film “Bao.”

Turning Red streams exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th