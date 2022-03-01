Adventures by Disney Offering Last Chance Deals for Spring and Summer Travel

Adventures by Disney is giving Guests a chance to visit a variety of exotic locales around the world with its last chance offer for spring and summer travel.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, Guests can save $150 per person on Barcelona Escape departures and $250 per person on select North American adventures to Alaska, Costa Rica and Disneyland & Southern California.
- Additionally, Guests can save $350 per person on select International departures, including select departures to Ireland, Egypt and South Africa.
- Adventures must be booked by May 29, 2022 for travel between April 2 – June 28, 2022. Travel must be booked 30-45 days prior to the applicable departure date, depending on itinerary.
- Save $150 per person on these Escapes:
- Barcelona Escape: May 18 & 25, 2022
- Save $250 per person on these North America departures:
- Costa Rica: May 28, 2022; June 4 & 11, 2022
- Disneyland & Southern California: May 29, 2022; June 19, 2022
- Save $350 per person on additional International vacations:
- Australia: May 29, 2022; June 15, 26 & 29, 2022
- Egypt: April 19, 2022; May 3, 10, 17 & 31, 2022; June 14, 2022
- England & France: April 22, 2022; May 13, 2022
- Germany: May 6 & 20, 2022; June 3 & 24, 2022
- Ireland: May 6 2022; June 10, 2022
- Norway: June 11, 2022
- Peru: May 31, 2022; June 9, 18 & 28, 2022
- Poland, Czech Republic & Austria: May 24, 2022; June 24, 2022
- Portugal: May 28, 2022; June 11, 2022
- Scotland: June 12 & 23, 2022
- South Africa: May 9 & 21, 2022; June 4, 11 & 25, 2022
- Spain: May 23, 2022; June 6, 2022
- This offer is valid for new bookings only and is not combinable with any existing offers, discounts or promotions. Learn more about this offer, here.
