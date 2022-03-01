Adventures by Disney Offering Last Chance Deals for Spring and Summer Travel

Adventures by Disney is giving Guests a chance to visit a variety of exotic locales around the world with its last chance offer for spring and summer travel.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time, Guests can save $150 per person on Barcelona Escape departures and $250 per person on select North American adventures to Alaska, Costa Rica and Disneyland

Additionally, Guests can save $350 per person on select International departures, including select departures to Ireland, Egypt and South Africa.

Adventures must be booked by May 29, 2022 for travel between April 2 – June 28, 2022. Travel must be booked 30-45 days prior to the applicable departure date, depending on itinerary.

Save $150 per person on these Escapes: Barcelona Escape: May 18 & 25, 2022

Save $250 per person on these North America departures: Costa Rica: May 28, 2022; June 4 & 11, 2022 Disneyland & Southern California: May 29, 2022; June 19, 2022

Save $350 per person on additional International vacations: Australia: May 29, 2022; June 15, 26 & 29, 2022 Egypt: April 19, 2022; May 3, 10, 17 & 31, 2022; June 14, 2022 England & France: April 22, 2022; May 13, 2022 Germany: May 6 & 20, 2022; June 3 & 24, 2022 Ireland: May 6 2022; June 10, 2022 Norway: June 11, 2022 Peru: May 31, 2022; June 9, 18 & 28, 2022 Poland, Czech Republic & Austria: May 24, 2022; June 24, 2022 Portugal: May 28, 2022; June 11, 2022 Scotland: June 12 & 23, 2022 South Africa: May 9 & 21, 2022; June 4, 11 & 25, 2022 Spain: May 23, 2022; June 6, 2022

This offer is valid for new bookings only and is not combinable with any existing offers, discounts or promotions. Learn more about this offer, here

More Disney News: