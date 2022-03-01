Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guest Exclusive Togruta and Twi’lek Headpieces, H2O+ Skin Care Products Now Available

Today marks the first official voyage of the long awaited Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the excitement for this immersive experience continues to build. Guests traveling on the Halcyon can dress for their adventure with in-universe exclusives from shopDisney.

shopDisney has added more Star Wars themed merchandise to their Galactic Starcruiser exclusives including new costume headpieces and personal care items found in guest cabins.

The new arrivals feature: Togruta Headpiece Twi'lek Headpiece Chandrila Star Line Masks and Face Cloths by H2O+

Each of the Starcruiser exclusives are available now on shopDisney and sell for $22.99-$99.99. Links to individual items can be found below.

Togruta and Twi’lek Headpieces

Complete your look with incredible headwear that will transform you into your own original Star Wars character! Both styles are available for adults and children.

Star Wars Togruta Headpiece for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $99.99

Star Wars Togruta Headpiece for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $79.99

Star Wars Twi'lek Headpiece for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $99.99

Star Wars Twi'lek Headpiece for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $79.99

Personal Care by H2O+

Guests will find these personal skin care items in their cabins on the Halcyon, but now they can extend their routine before and after their journey! No matter what species you represent, give your face that galactic glow with these skin care essentials

Chandrila Star Line Foaming Bubble Mask Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $32.99

Chandrila Star Line Face Cloth and Foaming Bubble Mask Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $39.99

Chandrila Star Line Face Cloths Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive – $22.99

The Chandria Collection

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive two-night experience located near Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World.