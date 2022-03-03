New October-December 2022 Dates On Sale for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

New on sale dates will be available starting March 3rd and 4th for guests wishing to live their own Star Wars adventure aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning Thursday, March 3rd, Disney Vacation Club Members and Annual Passholders are eligible to book Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser reservations for dates October through December 2022.
- Availability for all other Guests will open on Friday, March 4th, 2022.
