Disney Movie Insiders Reveals Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Pin

As we draw closer and closer to the opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney Movie Insiders has revealed an opening day pin for the new experience coming to Walt Disney World.
- The new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opening day pin will be available starting March 1st at 9 AM PT for 850 points.
- The new pin will ship in April and will only be available while supplies last.
Prepare for launch…. 🚀✨
The @WaltDisneyWorld Resort Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Opening Day Pin is coming to Rewards March 1 at 9am PT: https://t.co/XlDERvhZDp pic.twitter.com/V1Z8Q7ppyR
— Disney Movie Insiders (@Disney_Insiders) February 23, 2022
More About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a Star Wars–themed luxury hotel near Disney's Hollywood Studios, in the Epcot Resort Area of the Walt Disney World Resort, scheduled to open on March 1, 2022.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group can embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s completely your own.
- Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.
- Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
- As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!