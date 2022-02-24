Disney Movie Insiders Reveals Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Pin

As we draw closer and closer to the opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney Movie Insiders has revealed an opening day pin for the new experience coming to Walt Disney World.

The new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opening day pin will be available starting March 1st at 9 AM PT for 850 points.

The new pin will ship in April and will only be available while supplies last.

Prepare for launch…. 🚀✨ The @WaltDisneyWorld Resort Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Opening Day Pin is coming to Rewards March 1 at 9am PT: https://t.co/XlDERvhZDp pic.twitter.com/V1Z8Q7ppyR — Disney Movie Insiders (@Disney_Insiders) February 23, 2022

More About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a Star Wars–themed luxury hotel near Disney's Hollywood Studios Epcot

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group can embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s completely your own.

Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.

Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge