Oscar Isaac Takes a Trip on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Today, March 1st, is the official grand opening date for the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. To celebrate, Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel series, took a trip aboard the Halcyon.

What’s Happening:

Actor Oscar Isaac recently visited the Halcyon starcruiser to tour the ship with Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge and try out some of the exciting onboard activities.

Check out his adventure below and hear his reaction to seeing this first-of-its-kind immersive experience for himself:

Disney also shared a photo of CEO Bob Chapek visiting the Bridge of the Halcyon, alongside Jerome Smith, the General Manager of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcuiser