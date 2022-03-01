Oscar Isaac Takes a Trip on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Today, March 1st, is the official grand opening date for the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. To celebrate, Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel series, took a trip aboard the Halcyon.
What’s Happening:
- Actor Oscar Isaac recently visited the Halcyon starcruiser to tour the ship with Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge and try out some of the exciting onboard activities.
- Check out his adventure below and hear his reaction to seeing this first-of-its-kind immersive experience for himself:
- Disney also shared a photo of CEO Bob Chapek visiting the Bridge of the Halcyon, alongside Jerome Smith, the General Manager of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcuiser
- Check out Mike’s interview with Matt Martin, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, where he talks about his origins with the project, how Lucasfilm is using ancillary materials to fill in the starcruiser Halcyon’s backstory, and why on-board entertainer Gaya is deservedly a galactic pop-singer phenomenon.
- shopDisney has added more Star Wars themed merchandise to their Galactic Starcruiser exclusives including new costume headpieces and personal care items found in guest cabins.
- In the spirit of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s “live your own Star Wars adventure” premise, our own Mike Celestino was inspired to create an original Star Wars character and fully commit to it during my upcoming voyage on the Halcyon. Watch part one of Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story at this link.