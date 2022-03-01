Video – Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino Creates Original Star Wars Character for Upcoming Galactic Starcruiser Voyage

In the spirit of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s “live your own Star Wars adventure” premise, I was inspired to create an original Star Wars character and fully commit to it during my upcoming voyage on the Halcyon.

With that in mind, I enlisted a ragtag film crew to help put together a short prologue video for my character, Lotico Fendan, giving him a reason to board the Galactic Starcruiser in the first place.

Watch Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story (Part 1):

We shot this short movie over the past weekend in the San Fernando Valley’s Rocky Peak Park– the same location used by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian for the second-season episode entitled “The Tragedy.” Here, as it did in the show, Rocky Peak represents the planet Tython, once home to an ancient Jedi temple. As our story begins, Lotico Fendan has arrived in search of an artifact long sought after by Dok-Ondar, the proprietor of Batuu’s Den of Antiquities. What will he discover in the craggy peaks of this mysterious world?

Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story (Part 1) was written, directed, and edited by Mike Celestino, who also stars as the short’s lead character, Lotico Fendan. Laughing Place’s Bekah Burbank co-stars as the Travel Agent. Crew members include Tori Lyon (production coordinator), Christian Brennan (camera operator), Jovee Peñaloza (prop master), Trevor Lyon (sound recordist), and Kyle Burbank (hologram camera). Special thanks to Robert Garren.

This story will continue aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World on Thursday, March 17th.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens today at Walt Disney World. For additional information, be sure to visit the resort’s official website.

