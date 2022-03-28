The Ganachery at Disney Springs Offering Boozy Bunny Easter Treat

The latest seasonal treat to come to The Ganachery in Disney Springs is the new Easter themed Boozy Bunny.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Disney Parks TikTok account shared details on this new treat coming to The Ganachery for the Easter season:

@disneyparks

✨TREAT ALERT!✨Boozy Bunny available only Apr. 1 – 17 at The Ganachery at #DisneySprings 🐰 #Disney #DisneyWorld #Easter #Chocolate #EasterBunny #TikTokFood

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

  • The chocolate shell of the Boozy Bunny is filled with a chocolate drink that can come with or without alcohol.
  • You can pick up your own Boozy Bunny from April 1st through the 17th, only at The Ganachery.

