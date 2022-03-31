Disney Parks TikTok Offers New Glimpses Inside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Disney Parks Blog has shared an article and TikTok focusing on an incredibly talented team of inspiring women who have been hard at work creating Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming soon to EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

This TikTok has provided us with a couple of glimpses inside the attraction’s queue that we haven’t seen before:

When you enter Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll be heading into the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, EPCOT’s first “Other-World Showcase” pavilion. Here’s our first look at the sign for the exhibit:

Below, Imagineers Kassandra Rose and Audrey Hauser pose in front of two different areas of the attraction’s queue:

