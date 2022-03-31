Walt Disney World Posts Full Connections Café and Eatery Menu

Yesterday, Disney offered a sneak peak at the menu for the new Connections Café and Eatery coming to EPCOT this spring. Today, they’ve updated the My Disney Experience app with the full menu for the new restaurant, complete with prices.

What’s Happening:

The My Disney Experience app has the Connections Café and Eatery broken up into two separate entities.

Connections Café is the new Starbucks location at EPCOT, and features the usual favorites you can expect from Starbucks.

Connections Eatery is the quick service restaurant, serving as a replacement for Electric Umbrella.

Below are some screenshots of the main menu, including Kid’s Meals and Desserts:

To see the full drink menu, head to the My Disney Experience app or the official Walt Disney World website

For a picture-filled peek at the menu, check out our post from yesterday

