Disney Shares Sneak Peek of Menu Items Coming to EPCOT’s Connections Cafe

As we get closer to the opening of EPCOT’s newest eatery, Connections Cafe and Eatery, the Disney Parks Blog has given a special sneak preview of many of the offerings coming to the new quick service dining location.

What’s Happening:

Connections Café and Eatery will soon open its doors to hungry patrons at EPCOT, but Disney Parks Blog is reminding us that this isn’t your average dining location.

It’s a unique dining experience, embracing the cultures from around the world and bringing them to you in true EPCOT fashion.

Connections Eatery is a new fast-casual quick-service restaurant that gets its inspiration from the delicious cuisines from across the globe. As part of World Celebration, the new central area of what was once called Future World, embraces coming together and enjoying the magic of possibility. The purpose of Connections Eatery is to show everyone how food has the power to bring us together if we open our minds! Once inside, you can get a glimpse of the chefs in action as you watch desserts get their finishing touches and witness pizza makers work their magic crafting pizza dough.

But what can you snack on once this spot opens? Check out several of the new dishes and beverages that have been expertly crafted by the culinary masterminds at EPCOT.

Worldwide sandwich selections offer choices for everyone. From the French Bistro Burger with caramelized onions, bacon, and brie to the Southwestern Burger featuring a roasted chipotle-corn salsa and guacamole spread. You can’t go wrong with the Vietnamese-inspired Banh Mi Burger or the Greek-inspired Mediterranean Burger.

For a lighter option, consider one of the salads inspired by French and Chinese cuisines. First up, the Niçoise-style Salad is packed with potatoes, white and green beans, and olives drizzled with a delicious Dijon vinaigrette. For an Asian flare, get the General Tso Chicken Salad featuring ingredients like broccoli slaw, red bell pepper, mandarin oranges, and crispy wontons.

If you love pizza, then your mouth is watering just thinking about one of the four pizzas available. If you want a more classic option, the Meatball Pizza is the pie for you. The Curry Spice Pizza topped with carrots, potato, peas, and lime “yogurt” puts a new plant-based twist on the classic pizza.

With items like the Grilled Chicken Bao or classics like the Chicken Nuggets Basket or Cheeseburger, kids will be asking to go back to Connections Eatery again and again!

This spot will feature a dessert option that is both beautiful and delicious –the Liege Waffle. This treat will make you and your taste buds very happy as these treats are made with brioche yeast dough stuffed with pearl sugar and finished with some tasty toppings.

A Mango-Coconut Milk Shake topped off with a pomegranate molasses drizzle for a nice, refreshing beverage, but for a more dessert feel, the Apple Pie Gelato Shake will give you that sweet fix you crave.

If you’re interested in an adult beverage or a non-alcoholic one, you have options. The Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca is alcohol-free so the whole family can enjoy it together, but For those over 21, there are multiple wines and draft beers available, along with the Cucumber and Thai Basil Cooler, a specialty cocktail filled with freshness and flavor.

The new location, which will also be the future home of Starbucks at EPCOT, will officially be opening spring 2022!