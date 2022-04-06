“Turning Red” 4*Town Orange Vinyl Available for Pre-Sale

Disney Music Emporium has a brand new Turning Red vinyl featuring 4*Town available for pre-sale now!

What’s Happening:

The exclusive 7” vinyl from Disney’s Turning Red , featuring original songs from the movie written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performed by Disney and Pixar’s 4*Town.

, featuring original songs from the movie written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performed by Disney and Pixar’s 4*Town. The Track List includes: Side 1: 1. Nobody Like U (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version) 2. 1 True Love (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version) Side 2: 1. U Know What's Up (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)

The vinyl retails for $12.98 and expected ship date for this pre-order is June 01, 2022.

More Disney News: