“Turning Red” 4*Town Orange Vinyl Available for Pre-Sale

Disney Music Emporium has a brand new Turning Red vinyl featuring 4*Town available for pre-sale now!

What’s Happening:

  • The exclusive 7” vinyl from Disney’s Turning Red,  featuring original songs from the movie written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performed by Disney and Pixar’s 4*Town.
  • The Track List includes:
    • Side 1:
    • 1. Nobody Like U (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)
    • 2. 1 True Love (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)
    • Side 2:
    • 1. U Know What's Up (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)
  • The vinyl retails for $12.98 and expected ship date for this pre-order is June 01, 2022.

