“Turning Red” 4*Town Orange Vinyl Available for Pre-Sale

Disney Music Emporium has a brand new Turning Red vinyl featuring 4*Town available for pre-sale now!
What’s Happening:
- The exclusive 7” vinyl from Disney’s Turning Red, featuring original songs from the movie written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performed by Disney and Pixar’s 4*Town.
- The Track List includes:
- Side 1:
- 1. Nobody Like U (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)
- 2. 1 True Love (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)
- Side 2:
- 1. U Know What's Up (From "Turning Red"/Soundtrack Version)
- The vinyl retails for $12.98 and expected ship date for this pre-order is June 01, 2022.
