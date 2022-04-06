“Man In The Arena: Tom Brady” Now Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

For a limited time only, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will be on multiple streaming services.

For a limited time only, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will be streaming on Disney+ Hulu

will be streaming on The show is available across all three services of The Disney Bundle.

Subscribers will be able to access the first nine episodes of the ESPN

The final episode will be coming to ESPN+ later in the month.

In Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Brady and other popular NFL legends will talk about milestones in their NFL careers.

Brady and other popular NFL legends will talk about milestones in their NFL careers. It will talk about the psychological and emotional moments of victory and defeat.

Each episode will focus on a single Super Bowl appearance, which begins with Super Bowl XXXVI. This is when Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered from an injury.

Not only will major moments be shared, but there will be a series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time but show how they made a big impact.

The documentary is co-produced by ESPN, NFL Films, 199 Productions, and Gotham Chopra for the Religion of Sports.

You can check out Mack’s review of the series

