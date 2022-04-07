“Generation Gap” Hosted by Kelly Ripa Premieres July 7th on ABC

Kelly Ripa will be hosting a new game show called Generation Gap, airing this summer on ABC.
Photo: Deadline
What’s Happening:
- Generation Gap comes from Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett, and was actually ordered by the network three years ago.
- Since then, it has been sitting in production limbo, but will finally come to TV screens this July with Kelly Ripa as host.
- The first episode will air on Thursday, July 7th at 9:00 pm, following the return of Press Your Luck.
- The concept for the show is actually based on a bit that Kimmel has regularly performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Generation Gap pairs teams of grandparents and grandkids, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.
- Generation Gap is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel will serve as executive producers.
