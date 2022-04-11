ABC News to Debut “Superstar: Patrick Swayze” Thursday April 14th

ABC News is celebrating the life and times of the iconic actor Patrick Swayze in a new special report as part of their Superstar series, with Superstar: Patrick Swayze, set to air on Thursday, April 14th, and make its streaming premiere the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

ABC News’ Superstar series profiles iconic actor Patrick Swayze and chronicles his rise to fame. Superstar: Patrick Swayze tells the dynamic life story of the American heartthrob — from his upbringing around his mother’s ballet company and her fight against segregation to the high school football injury that set him on his path to stardom to his leading roles in the hit films Dirty Dancing and Ghost and cult classics Roadhouse and Point Break.

The episode features interviews with co-stars Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson, Lea Thompson and C. Thomas Howell, as well as family friends Debbie Allen and Jaclyn Smith.

Superstar: Patrick Swayze airs Thursday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

