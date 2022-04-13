Sinqua Walls Joins 20th Century Studios’ Reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump”

20th Century Studios is currently developing a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, and according to Deadline, Sinqua Walls (Nanny) has been tapped for a lead role opposite rapper Jack Harlow in the film.

The film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament.

While Harlow is stepping into the role originated by Harrelson, details with regard to the character that Walls is playing haven’t been disclosed.

Veteran music video director Calmatic ( House Party ) is mounting the reboot.

) is mounting the reboot. Kenya Barris wrote the script with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Khalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.

White Men Can’t Jump recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 94th Academy Awards, with Harrelson, Snipes and Perez in attendance, in addition to a special appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter

