Disney x Coach Collection Now Available at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , ,

There is a brand new Disney Coach collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World with all that nostalgia. Now, the collection has made its way to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney x Coach collection that first arrived on shopDisney, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Coach Stores is now available at Disney Fashion in Disney Village.
  • While the collection mostly celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, there’s also a headband honoring Disneyland Paris.
  • Unfortunately, discounts are not applicable for these items.

What's Available:

  • Headband: 195€.

  • Backpack: 650€

  • Shoulder bag: 750€

  • Camera bag: 475€.

Details About Shoulder Bag (According to Website):

  • Carry around happy memories of your visit to Walt Disney World with this stylish bag from COACH. The versatile design, which includes a detachable shoulder strap, is fashioned in natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather and features Mickey and Minnie enjoying a day out at The Most Magical Place on Earth.
  • Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort
  • Natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather
  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse art against Mickey icon background
  • ''Walt Disney World'' logo
  • Credit card slot
  • Leather COACH tag
  • Inside snap and multifunction pockets
  • Two slip compartments
  • Detachable strap for shoulder wear
  • Detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear
  • Zip closure
  • Fabric and leather lining
  • Four protective feet at base
  • Goldtone hardware
  • Part of the Disney x COACH Collection
  • The bare necessities
  • Leather
  • 7 3/4'' H x 9 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop: 3 3/4''
  • Detachable strap for shoulder wear drop: 11 1/2''
  • Detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear drop: 21 1/2''
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning