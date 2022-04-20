Disney x Coach Collection Now Available at Disneyland Paris

There is a brand new Disney Coach collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World with all that nostalgia. Now, the collection has made its way to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

The Disney x Coach collection that first arrived on shopDisney Walt Disney World Disneyland

While the collection mostly celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, there’s also a headband honoring Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, discounts are not applicable for these items.

What's Available:

Headband: 195€.

Backpack: 650€

Shoulder bag: 750€

Camera bag: 475€.

Details About Shoulder Bag (According to Website):

Carry around happy memories of your visit to Walt Disney World with this stylish bag from COACH. The versatile design, which includes a detachable shoulder strap, is fashioned in natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather and features Mickey and Minnie enjoying a day out at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather

Mickey and Minnie Mouse art against Mickey icon background

''Walt Disney World'' logo

Credit card slot

Leather COACH tag

Inside snap and multifunction pockets

Two slip compartments

Detachable strap for shoulder wear

Detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear

Zip closure

Fabric and leather lining

Four protective feet at base

Goldtone hardware

Part of the Disney x COACH Collection

The bare necessities

Leather

7 3/4'' H x 9 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 3 3/4''

Detachable strap for shoulder wear drop: 11 1/2''

Detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear drop: 21 1/2''