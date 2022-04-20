Disney x Coach Collection Now Available at Disneyland Paris

There is a brand new Disney Coach collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World with all that nostalgia. Now, the collection has made its way to Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney x Coach collection that first arrived on shopDisney, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Coach Stores is now available at Disney Fashion in Disney Village.
- While the collection mostly celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, there’s also a headband honoring Disneyland Paris.
- Unfortunately, discounts are not applicable for these items.
What's Available:
- Headband: 195€.
- Backpack: 650€
- Shoulder bag: 750€
- Camera bag: 475€.
Details About Shoulder Bag (According to Website):
- Carry around happy memories of your visit to Walt Disney World with this stylish bag from COACH. The versatile design, which includes a detachable shoulder strap, is fashioned in natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather and features Mickey and Minnie enjoying a day out at The Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort
- Natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse art against Mickey icon background
- ''Walt Disney World'' logo
- Credit card slot
- Leather COACH tag
- Inside snap and multifunction pockets
- Two slip compartments
- Detachable strap for shoulder wear
- Detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear
- Zip closure
- Fabric and leather lining
- Four protective feet at base
- Goldtone hardware
- Part of the Disney x COACH Collection
- The bare necessities
- Leather
- 7 3/4'' H x 9 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
- Handle drop: 3 3/4''
- Detachable strap for shoulder wear drop: 11 1/2''
- Detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear drop: 21 1/2''
