Guaranteed Access Option Coming to Returning Mickey and The Magician Show at Walt Disney Studios Park

As part of Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebration, the popular Mickey and The Magician show will finally return to the Animagique Theater at Walt Disney Studios Park starting April 23rd.

Mickey and The Magician will return with two performances a day from April 23rd-25th, ramping up to five performances a day beginning April 26th.

Additionally, Mickey and The Magician will now offer a guaranteed access option for guests who want to ensure they can experience this amazing show.

Pre-sales will be available tomorrow (April 21) at DisneylandParis.com

Guests can attend the show freely with their park entrance ticket, on a first-come, first-served basis.

