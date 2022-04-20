Guaranteed Access Option Coming to Returning Mickey and The Magician Show at Walt Disney Studios Park

As part of Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebration, the popular Mickey and The Magician show will finally return to the Animagique Theater at Walt Disney Studios Park starting April 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey and The Magician will return with two performances a day from April 23rd-25th, ramping up to five performances a day beginning April 26th.
- Additionally, Mickey and The Magician will now offer a guaranteed access option for guests who want to ensure they can experience this amazing show.
- Just as with The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Land, guaranteed access for Mickey and The Magician will only impact a limited number of seats at a cost of 15€ per person.
- Pre-sales will be available tomorrow (April 21) at DisneylandParis.com, the Disneyland Paris App and via guest communication channels for show dates as of April 26th.
- Guests can attend the show freely with their park entrance ticket, on a first-come, first-served basis.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- There is a brand new Disney Coach collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World with all that nostalgia. Now, the collection has made its way to Disneyland Paris.
- In honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary, the resort has brought back the fan-favorite Fantasyland quick service restaurant – Toad Hall. Operating sporadically since its inception, the location has recently reopened with a new menu, including classic British dishes and some new additions.
- With the opening of Avengers Campus getting closer, Disneyland Paris shared a look at the new Avengers Deployment Vehicle or “ADV.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning