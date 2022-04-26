Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Titleist Golf Balls

As The World’s Most Magical Celebration continues at the Walt Disney World Resort, a new merchandise addition has arrived: limited-edition 50th Anniversary celebration golf balls!
What’s Happening:
- Stop by one of the Resort’s golf shops for these special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls, featuring the 50th Anniversary celebration logo imprinted in full color on each ball.
- Each sleeve and the dozen ball box feature the official anniversary celebration colors, with the 50th Anniversary celebration logo on each package.
- Get a dozen of these balls for $59.95 plus tax.
- The Walt Disney World golf shops are located at each of the Resort’s four courses (Palm, Magnolia, Lake Buena Vista and Oak Trail).
- If you can’t stop by the shops, check out the official Walt Disney World Golf Merchandise page for contact details.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has announced that Terry Crews will have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new attraction opening next month at EPCOT.
- If you are a Florida resident, you can now purchase a 2-day Disney Water Park adult ticket for $69 plus tax.
- Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is set to close for a major refurbishment beginning May 9th.
