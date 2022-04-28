City Works Eatery & Pour House Supporting Ukrainian Relief Efforts with a Special Dessert

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is supporting Ukrainian relief efforts with a special dessert.
What’s Happening:
- CityWorks will offer guests Syrnyk, a sweet and rich Ukrainian cheesecake, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen (WCK).
- The cultural dessert staple will be offered beginning Wednesday, May 4th.
- The support for WCK comes at a time when an affiliated relief kitchen came under fire in Kharkiv just last week. Currently, WCK with their local partners prepare about 320,000 meals per day to feed people in Ukraine.
