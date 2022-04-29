“The Conners” Season 5 Renewal Likely with New Cast Deals Made

According to Deadline, ABC and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment have taken a key step toward the renewal of popular comedy series The Conners by making new deals with the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff.
What’s Happening:
- Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have reached agreements on new pacts to return next season.
- Final details are still being ironed out, including the exact size of the potential Season 5 order. (Seasons 2-4 have all consisted of 20 episodes.)
- Because of how The Conners came to be as an impromptu spinoff conceived following the sudden demise of the Roseanne revival, the cast does not have standard six-year contracts. Instead, the actors are signed year-to-year.
- Werner Entertainment, The Conners production company that handles cast negotiations, separately also makes a new license-fee deal with ABC every year.
- Four seasons in, The Conners remains a reliable performer. It is ABC’s highest rated scripted series that has not been renewed yet for next season.
More Disney TV News:
- At today’s Disney Junior Fun Fest, taking place at Disney California Adventure, the network for kids ages 2-7 announced its new slate of original programming through 2024.
- Hulu has ordered a limited series adaptation of the Georgia Hunter novel We Were the Lucky Ones with Joey King (The Act) set to star.
- Star of FX’s Reservation Dogs, Devery Jacobs, is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Original Series set for Disney+, Echo.