“The Conners” Season 5 Renewal Likely with New Cast Deals Made

According to Deadline, ABC and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment have taken a key step toward the renewal of popular comedy series The Conners by making new deals with the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff.

What’s Happening:

Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have reached agreements on new pacts to return next season.

Final details are still being ironed out, including the exact size of the potential Season 5 order. (Seasons 2-4 have all consisted of 20 episodes.)

Because of how The Conners came to be as an impromptu spinoff conceived following the sudden demise of the Roseanne revival, the cast does not have standard six-year contracts. Instead, the actors are signed year-to-year.

Werner Entertainment, The Conners production company that handles cast negotiations, separately also makes a new license-fee deal with ABC every year.

Four seasons in, The Conners remains a reliable performer. It is ABC's highest rated scripted series that has not been renewed yet for next season.

