“The Conners” Season 5 Renewal Likely with New Cast Deals Made

by |
Tags: , , ,

According to Deadline, ABC and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment have taken a key step toward the renewal of popular comedy series The Conners by making new deals with the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff.

What’s Happening:

  • Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have reached agreements on new pacts to return next season.
  • Final details are still being ironed out, including the exact size of the potential Season 5 order. (Seasons 2-4 have all consisted of 20 episodes.)
  • Because of how The Conners came to be as an impromptu spinoff conceived following the sudden demise of the Roseanne revival, the cast does not have standard six-year contracts. Instead, the actors are signed year-to-year.
  • Werner Entertainment, The Conners production company that handles cast negotiations, separately also makes a new license-fee deal with ABC every year.
  • Four seasons in, The Conners remains a reliable performer. It is ABC’s highest rated scripted series that has not been renewed yet for next season.

More Disney TV News: