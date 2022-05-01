Disneyland Paris Teams with TGV INOUI to Give Passengers a Magical Surprise

As Disneyland Paris continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, unsuspecting TGV INOUI were given a magical surprise on their way to the resort. Disneyland Paris shared the experience in a new video.

Disney magic begins during the trip to the parks!

On April 5, passengers departing from Lille and heading towards Marne-La-Vallée – Chessy had an unexpected taste of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris on board their train.

Travelers were treated to messages from Mickey, a show on board the train, cakes, gifts and more.

Those planning to visit Disneyland Paris soon can find other exclusive surprises for children in the station and on the TGV INOUI and intercity trains until the end of May 2022.

Watch the magical surprise in the video below:

ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news:

Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski has shown several images on social media showcasing how the European resort is celebrating World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The Halfway to Halloween fun continues. Not to be left out, the last, but certainly not the least, Disney park to announce their Halloween plans

Disneyland Paris has also officially announced that it will be celebrating Star Wars Day

Last June, Disneyland Paris officially scrapped the traditionally free paper FastPass system in favor of the paid Premier Access service. Last week, the resort has announced a secondary option: Premier Access Ultimate