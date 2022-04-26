Disneyland Paris Announces Another Paid FastPass Replacement: Premier Access Ultimate

Last June, Disneyland Paris officially scrapped the traditionally free paper FastPass system in favor of the paid Premier Access service. Today, the resort has announced a secondary option: Premier Access Ultimate.

Here’s what’s happening:

Costing €7+ per person per attraction (variable by date of visit), the regular Premier Access system remains in place, allowing guests one time expedited access to 12 attractions.

The new Premier Access Ultimate will debut this summer, starting at €90 per person (variable per date of visit)

This price is the same for both adults and children – costing €360 for a family of four, for example.

The Premier Access Ultimate pass grants guests entry to skip the regular queue, but does not guarantee immediate boarding, onto the same 12 attractions for one fixed cost – as opposed to paying for each attractions regular Premier Access One individually.

Both Premier Access options can be purchased same day or in advance via the Disneyland Paris website, app and through some travel agencies

The 12 attractions include: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Autopia Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Peter Pan’s Flight Big Thunder Mountain Phantom Manor Crush’s Coaster Ratatouille: The Adventure The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Cars ROAD TRIP

Both Premier Access options only allow one ride per attraction per person.

It is somewhat similar to the Genie+ system found at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, which debuted last fall.

Guests can still enjoy all attractions at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park without Premier Access by utilizing the regular standby queue.

The new Premier Access Ultimate does actually provide good value if one was intending to purchase multiple Premier Access One passes in a day. To compare pricing (accurate as of today – April 26th, 2022), it would cost €90 for Premier Access Ultimate for one time access to all 12 included attractions. If one was to purchase each attraction’s individual Premier Access One individually it would cost €136. Price breakdown below – not including Cars ROAD TRIP:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril : €7

: €7 Autopia: €7

€7 Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11

€11 Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €16

€16 Star Tours: The Adventures Continue: €7

€7 Peter Pan’s Flight: €14

€14 Big Thunder Mountain: €16

€16 Phantom Manor: €7

€7 Crush’s Coaster: €16

€16 Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14

€14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14