Disneyland Paris Announces 2022 Halloween Festivities

The Halfway to Halloween fun continues. Not to be left out, the last, but certainly not the least, Disney park to announce their Halloween plans today is Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Halloween Festival is set to return from October 1st – November 6th, 2022.
- The two night only Disney Halloween Party is returning to Disneyland Paris on October 29th and 31st. The wickedly funny details and ticketing for the Disney Halloween Parties will soon be available on DisneylandParis.com.
- In the meantime, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Phantom Manor are both ready and waiting to give you a spooky thrill.
- Aboard The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, you’re invited to face three hair-raising new horrors: The Malevolent Machine, The Shaft Creatures, and The 5th Dimension.
- A unique experience beyond the deepest, darkest corners of the imagination, the real chills arrive as the elevator plummets into an unpredictable journey transporting you to one of three different storylines and drop profiles dependent upon the elevator shaft boarded.
- Tucked into the corner of Frontierland, the residents of Phantom Manor are waiting to greet unsuspecting guests. Rumor has it this haunted mansion is owned by Henry Ravenswood, who doesn’t approve of his daughter Melanie’s four suitors, each of whom came to a mysterious and untimely end. The bride-to-be has been waiting many long years for her wedding day, haunting the halls of this once grand home.
More Halfway to Halloween News:
- Not only did Disneyland announce the return of Oogie Boogie Bash, on the opposite coastline, Walt Disney World revealed the return of the popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Magic Kingdom!
- There’s also Halloween fun to be found on the high seas, as Disney Cruise Line has announced the return of their special Halloween cruises and the debut of them on their newest ship, the Disney Wish.
- Halloween Merchandise has also been revealed to celebrate Halfway to Halloween, with lots of Hocus Pocus and Haunted Mansion-themed items, as well as a collection of Silly Symphonies merchandise.
