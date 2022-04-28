Disneyland Paris Announces 2022 Halloween Festivities

The Halfway to Halloween fun continues. Not to be left out, the last, but certainly not the least, Disney park to announce their Halloween plans today is Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Halloween Festival is set to return from October 1st – November 6th, 2022.

The two night only Disney Halloween Party is returning to Disneyland Paris on October 29th and 31st. The wickedly funny details and ticketing for the Disney Halloween Parties will soon be available on DisneylandParis.com

In the meantime, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Aboard The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, you’re invited to face three hair-raising new horrors: The Malevolent Machine, The Shaft Creatures, and The 5th Dimension.

A unique experience beyond the deepest, darkest corners of the imagination, the real chills arrive as the elevator plummets into an unpredictable journey transporting you to one of three different storylines and drop profiles dependent upon the elevator shaft boarded.

Tucked into the corner of Frontierland, the residents of Phantom Manor are waiting to greet unsuspecting guests. Rumor has it this haunted mansion

